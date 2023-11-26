Vihiga Queens stretch unbeaten run

Vihiga Queens maintained their unbeaten run in the Football Kenya Federation Kenya Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) with a resounding 4-2 victory over Bunyore Starlets at Mumboha Stadium in Bungoma County on Sunday.

The league leaders opened the scoring through midfielder Tumaini Waliahula in the fifth minute before completing her brace in the 69th minute. Midfielders Martha Amunyolete and Dianah Cherono scored a goal each for Vihiga in the eighth and 50th minutes respectively.

Bunyore's consolation goals were scored by Noel Shilachilo in the 55th and 83rd minutes.

The win takes Vihiga Queens' tally to 19 points from seven matches while Bunyore remain second with 12 points.

In another match played at the same venue, Soccer Assassins came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Bungoma Queens through goals from Valarie Nekesa and Charity Midewa. Catherine Khaemba scored for Bungoma.

The Assassins, who have three games in hand, move to seventh place with seven points, same as Wadadia Women and Zetech Sparks.

At Dagoretti High Grounds in Nairobi, two goals from striker Maximillan Robi were enough for Kibera Soccer Ladies to triumph 2-0 over Gaspo Women.

The win propelled Kibera to fourth place with 11 points in seven matches while Gaspo remained bottom of the table with three points in five matches.

Despite the win, Kibera coach David Vijago said the playing ground was muddy following heavy rain.

"At least we managed to register our third win of the season. We played well against a good side. I even wonder why our opponents are in the relegation zone with their style of play. The league is tough but we are trying to adapt with the big girls, we will do our best to remain top," said Vijago.

At Imani Stadium in Kiambu County, Zetech Sparks suffered their third home defeat of the season, losing 2-1 to Wadadia Women.

