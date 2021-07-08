Vihiga Queens face Djibouti team in CAF Champions League qualifiers

Vihiga Queens

Vihiga Queens at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru before they played Nakuru Queens in a Kenya Women Premier League match on January 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The matches will take place at Kenya's Nyayo National Stadium and at the Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Former Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) champions Vihiga Queens have been pooled in Group ‘C’ of the upcoming Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

