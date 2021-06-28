Shame as FKF women's league champs awarded Sh350,000

Thika Queens players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Kenya Women's Premier League title afte beating Gaspo FC 3-0 in the final at Nakuru Show grounds on June 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • She however promised the federation would look for money to award Dogo, Thika custodian Monica Karambu and other players who excelled on the pitch. 
  • FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno asserted that was the only money available this season, but they would endeavour to improve the league next season and even offer a better award. 

Was it a league or a tournament? 

