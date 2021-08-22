Vihiga Queens coach quits ahead of Champions League qualifiers

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Alumira, who has coached Vihiga Queens since inception in 2014, told Nation Sport that he can no longer serve as the coach of the former Kenya Women Premier League champions due to personal reasons
  • Alumira's most notable accomplishments include steering the team to three league titles between 2014 and 2019
  • Vihiga Queens were on Friday pooled in Group "B" of the Cecafa zonal qualifiers for the inaugural Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) Women’s Champions League

Kenya's representative in the Caf Women's Champions League zonal qualifiers, Vihiga Queens, will be going into the regional competition without their long-term coach Alex Alumira.

