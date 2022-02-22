US women's soccer reaches landmark Sh2.7bn settlement in equal pay dispute

United States' forward Megan Rapinoe poses with the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards after the France 2019 Women’s World Cup final match between USA and the Netherlands, on July 7, 2019, at the Lyon Stadium in Lyon.

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In September last year US Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone said the body hoped to equalize the World Cup prize money for its players.
  • "Until FIFA equalizes the prize money that it awards to the Men's and Women's World Cup participants, it is incumbent upon us to collectively find a solution," she wrote in an open letter addressed to fans.

Washington

