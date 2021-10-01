US league postpones matches after sexual abuse allegations

The top professional women's fooball league in the United States, under fire for its handling of allegations of sexual misconduct against a head coach, announced on October 1, 2021 that it was postponing its weekend matches.

  • US internationals Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe were among the players who criticised the league's handling of the allegations against Riley.

Los Angeles, United States

