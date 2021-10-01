Liverpool, Man City face-off for Premier League supremacy

Manchester City Gabriel Jesus celebrates with teammates

Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus celebrates with team mates after scoring his team's opening goal during their English Premier League football against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on September 25, 2021.


Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Under Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, City and Liverpool have become the dominant forces in English football, sharing the past four Premier League titles between them.
  • City, who have won three of those, delivered a warning shot to the pretenders to their crown with a hugely impressive 1-0 win at Chelsea last weekend.

Manchester, United Kingdom

