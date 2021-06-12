Underdogs dare Gor, Leopards in FKF Cup semis

Fireworks are expected at Utalii grounds on Sunday as minnows Bidco United and Equity Bank lock horns with big guns Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards in Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup semi-finals.

AFC Leopards and Equity Bank tie kicks off at 1pm while newbies Bidco United host in-form Gor Mahia at 3.30pm.

The four teams will be battling for a place in the final where the winner will not only earn a Caf Confederation Cup slot next season but also Sh2 million prize money.

Already tension is high after a section of Gor Mahia fans lashed out at Bidco tactician Anthony Akhulia on social media over comments attributed to him that K'ogalo played with eight defenders in their 2-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks in the quarters, hence they are a beatable team.

However, Akhulia as denied making such comments and told Nation Sport that some individuals who are not happy with the good job he is doing at Bidco want to put him at cross roads with K'Ogalo fans ahead of Sunday's game.

Bidco United forward David Orem (left) vies with Nairobi City Stars midfielder Peter Opiyo during their Football Kenya Federation Cup quarter-final match at Ruaraka grounds, Nairobi on June 10, 2021. Photo credit: Pool

"Football is played on the pitch and there is no time I made negative comments about the Gor Mahia and Sharks game, I didn't even watch it. I won't be intimidated, my focus is on the game," said Akhulia.

Bidco knocked out Nairobi City Stars 1-0 in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

"We have not reached the semi-finals by fluke, we have worked so hard for it. We have a winning mentality in te team and we'll do our best," he added.

His opposite number, Portuguese tactician Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto says his charges are eyeing both the league and cup which they last won in 2012.

"We have to be in Caf competition either way. I'm happy we are in pole position to win the league and winning this trophy is also our other target. My players have prepared well since Bidco are no pushovers," said the 47-year-old coach.

Gor beat Bidco 3-1 in their last encounter, a league fixture at Kasarani Annex in March.

AFC Leopards captain Isaac Kipyegon celebrates his goal during their Betway Cup quarterfinal match against Tusker FC at Ruaraka grounds on June 9, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, Leopards defender Isaac Kipyegon said they won't underrate Equity Bank despite edging out a tough opponent, league leaders Tusker in the quarters. Kipyegon's first half penalty was enough to earn Ingwe a place in the semi-finals.

"We expect a good game because every team which has reached this stage is a tough opponent. However, we will fight to win because this trophy is ours for the taking," said Kipyegon.

The youhful Equity Bank led by coach John Baraza will be out to stage another upset after stunning defending champions Bandari 1-0 to set a date with Leopards.

Unlike K'Ogalo who have an eight-year drought in Betway Cup, Leopards last won the silverware in 2017.