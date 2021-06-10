Gor Mahia two good for Kariobangi Sharks in FKF Cup quarters

Gor Mahia Thursday progressed to the semi-finals of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup, following a 2-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi.

Midfielder Abdoul Karim and substitute Sydney Ochieng scored for Gor in the tough encounter.

Gor will now face Bidco United in the last four while AFC Leopards will take on Equity Bank in the other semi-final. The semi-finals will be played on Sunday at Thika Sub County Stadium.

Bidco beat Nairobi City Stars 1-0 in the other quarter-final also played on Thursday at Ruaraka grounds.

Gor coach Manuel Vaz Pinto praised his players for maintaining their winning streak.

“I am so proud of my players because again, they put a lot of commitment into the game. We have won our last nine games in a row, which I am very happy about," said Vaz Pinto.

“It is not easy because in the last 24 days we have played nine games, which involve traveling to distant places. Now we are looking up to the next game (against Bidco). It is a good team with a good coach.“

Sharks coach William Muluya conceded defeat saying: “It was a good game and congratulations to Gor Mahia. We are now shifting all our focus to the league.”

The quarter-final clash between Sharks and Gor was a repeat of the 2018 edition, where the former eliminated K'Ogalo 4-2 in post-match penalties after a barren draw in regulation time.

It's the 2018 winners Sharks who got off the blocks first, Julius Masaba and Shaphan Oyugi failing to convert two successive crosses from Daniel Sakari on the right.

Gor almost took the lead in the 10th minute but Clifton Miheso's surprise shot from outside the box flew inches off target.

Sharks continued to threaten and on 33 minutes, Douglas Mokaya's well taken free-kick narrowly went wide.

Sharks goalkeeper Brandon Obiero then made a brilliant save from Kenneth Muguna's well taken free-kick in the 40th minute.

Gor Mahia midfielder Alpha Onyango (right) vies with Kariobangi Sharks defender Daniel Sakari during their Football Kenya Federation Cup quarter-final match at Utalii grounds, Nairobi on June 10, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Against the run of play, Karim gave Gor the breakthrough at the stroke of half-time with a sweet volley past goalkeeper Obiero.

Gor would have doubled their lead three minutes after the restart but an onrushing Miheso failed to tap in Karim's dangerous cross.

Gor Mahia midfielder Abdoul Karim celebrates scoring against Kariobangi Sharks during their Football Kenya Federation Cup quarter-final match at Utalii grounds, Nairobi on June 10, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Sharks captain Geoffrey Shiveka failed to restore parity from the spot after Gor goalkeeper Gad Mathews saved his effort in the 61st minute following Harun Shakava's hand ball in the box.

Sharks coach William Muluya then made a double change, bringing in Erick Kapaito and Peter Lwasa for John Omondi and Shaphan Oyugi respectively.

Gor's defence had plenty of work to do in guarding their slim lead, as Sharks looked more dangerous after the changes.