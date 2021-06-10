Gor Mahia two good for Kariobangi Sharks in FKF Cup quarters

Gor Mahia midfielder Sydney Ochieng (left) celebrates scoring with teammate Jules Ulimwengu FKF Cup

Gor Mahia midfielder Sydney Ochieng (left) celebrates scoring with teammate Jules Ulimwengu during their Football Kenya Federation Cup quarter-final match against Kariobangi Sharks at Utalii grounds, Nairobi on June 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It's the 2018 winners Sharks who got off the blocks first, Julius Masaba and Shaphan Oyugi failing to convert two successive crosses from Daniel Sakari on the right
  • Against the run of play, Karim gave Gor the breakthrough at the stroke of half-time with a sweet volley past Sharks goalkeeper Obiero
  • Ochieng sealed Gor's victory deep in stoppage time with a low shot into an empty net


Gor Mahia Thursday progressed to the semi-finals of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup, following a 2-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi.

