Uefa roll out football develop projects in Kenya

The Union of European Football Associations (Uefa) is rolling out a number of projects aimed at developing football in Kenya.

Under the Uefa Foundation for Children project, the European football body has partnered with Water4Life to construct mini-football pitches within Lamek conservancy at the Maasai Mara National reserve in Narok County.

The pitches will enable the youth in the area to showcase their talents while sensitizing the community on matters of protecting the environment.

Water4Life aims at sensitising the local communities and youth in preserving nature and protecting wildlife with one of its pillars including sinking boreholes for water.

The partnership with Uefa has also benefited Joy Love FC, a football academy comprising boys and girls from Gatina, a low residential area in Nairobi.

The academy was formed in 2015 to groom underprivileged boys and girls will benefit from football merchandise and technical skills.

The donation consists of footballs, mini goal posts, bibs, and whistles.

Uefa is the second richest football body in the world after Fifa and is known to organise several tournaments including the Uefa Champions League and Europa League.