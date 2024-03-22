Two-week Spain training camp to sharpen Kenya U-19 juniors

Kenya hopes to use a two-week high performance training camp in Spain, and a tournament against Spanish-based teams, to develop a formidable junior team with the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations in mind.

Kenya Under-19 select girls and boys teams, christened Talanta Hela, leave the country Friday for a two-week high-performance training camp at Barcelona FC’s Nastic Sports Academy. The teams will also play in a tournament during the training camp, and return home on April 5.

Initially, the teams were to leave for Spain on December 22 last year but that changed due to unforeseen circumstances, resulting in short notice for travel arrangements.

Former Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi will lead the boys’ team, while Kenya Under-15 girls’ team coach Jackline Juma who also coaches Gor Mahia Ladies FC (formerly Acacoro Academy) will guide the girls’ team. The final squad will be announced before the team’s departure.

The players were chosen from the Talanta Hela Under-19 Inter-County Football Tournament finals held last December at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, where Homa Bay and Busia Counties emerged winners.

The 34-member Kenyan contingent has been divided into Under-17 and Under-20 teams for both boys and girls, with 25 players in each category having been selected from the initial list of 179 players called up for the camp.

The tournament began at the grassroots level in all the 47 counties. Winners Homa Bay and Busia each received Sh 5 million for their victories. The Spain-bound team has players from the Talanta Hela U-19 tournament, the Kenya U-18 team which played in 2023 Cecafa tournament, as well as those from Football Kenya Federation Premier League , and National Super League teams.

The teams entered camp last week at Stadion Hotel in Kasarani, and have been training at Kasarani Annex Stadium in Nairobi.

Talanta Hela Under-19 team beat Kenya Under-20 team Rising Stars 3-1 in a friendly at Annex Stadium on Tuesday. Afterwards, Sports CS Ababu Namwamba said the project aims to enhance football in the country.

“It is exciting to see the team bonding and displaying competitiveness like planting a tree and witnessing its growth. This is the only path to success, no shortcuts, no magic.”

FKF president Nick Mwendwa said: “This is a significant development in football. This signifies success and progress, and the Football Kenya Federation will fully support the young talents.”