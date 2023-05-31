Two Kenyan fans win tickets to watch Champions League final

Two Kenyan football fans were on Wednesday handed a lifetime opportunity to watch the 2022/23 Uefa Champions League final.

“This is a dream come true, I can’t wait to watch Kevin De Bryune (Manchester City midfielder) playing live. I will even try to wave at him or If I get an opportunity, greet him,” said Raymond Maranga, one of the fans who will be at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium for the Uefa Champions League final on June 10.

The final showdown of Europe's premier club competition will see English Premier League champions Manchester City come up against Italian giants Inter Milan.

City have never won the Champions League,while Inter Milan last won the title in 2010 under Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho.

Maranga and Jaison Jose will attend the final after bagging two tickets courtesy of the partnership between MasterCard and Vivo Energy Kenya. They were feted on Wednesday at Shell Petrol Station in Hurlingham, in an event graced by Vivo Energy Kenya MD Peter Murungi and Shehryar Ali, Country Manager for East Africa at MasterCard.

“I’m happy to have bagged this ticket and will now travel with my wife and daughter who also support Manchester City. This is a lifetime opportunity that is now a reality to me and my family,” said Maranga, who hails from Kisii County.

Jose, a businessman in Nairobi, however doesn’t know much about football, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t enjoy the trip having watched Brazilian giants Corinthians play before.

“I have travelled a lot and in many countries but have never been to Turkey. When I got wind of this promotion, I participated and will be happy to watch the final. It will be a nice experience for a person who likes travelling like me,” said Jose.

The duo will enjoy an all-expenses paid trip, three days accommodation and will have Category A tickets to the final among other exclusive activities.

According to Mark Senteu, Vivo Marketing Manager, over 30,000 entries were received for the promotion whose only rule was fueling using cashless MasterCard.

The process was open and an automatic raffle determined the two winners.

Murungi hailed the partnership between Vivo and MasterCard saying they will engage in more activities aimed at giving football fans a chance to attend high octane matches abroad.

"The two winners announced today will embark on an extraordinary journey to

witness the Uefa Champions League final in Istanbul, experiencing first hand the power of football to unite and inspire. This campaign has allowed us to engage with our customers in a meaningful way and offer them unforgettable experiences that go beyond their everyday transactions," said Murungi.