Tusker to face AFC Leopards in FKF-PL season opener

Tusker FC players celebrate after they were crowned FKF-PL champions at Utalii grounds on August 22, 2021.


Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to the new fixtures, champions Tusker start off  their season next Sunday against 13-time champions AFC Leopards at Nyayo
  • Record champions Gor Mahia host KCB next Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani
  • Newbies FC Talanta and Vihiga Bullets host moneybags Wazito and Bidco United at Bukhungu and MISC Kasarani respectively also on Saturday

Football Kenya Federation has released tentative fixtures for the 2021/22 topflight league season which is scheduled to kick off next Saturday. 

