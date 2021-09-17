Tusker to face AFC Leopards in FKF-PL season opener

Football Kenya Federation has released tentative fixtures for the 2021/22 topflight league season which is scheduled to kick off next Saturday.

League champions Tusker and FKF Cup holders Gor Mahia are set to clash on Wednesday in the traditional curtain raiser, the Super Cup, at Thika Sub County Stadium. The match will kick off at 3pm.

The new FKF-PL season will kick off without a title sponsor after the exit of Nigerian gaming firm BetKing towards the end of last season.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa on Tuesday during the FKF-PL awards gala, said the federation is yet to find a new sponsor and the process is likely to take much longer.

He acknowledged the financial problems facing various clubs in the league and promised that good sponsorship is on the way soon.

"'We are yet to get a new sponsor for the new season and this will take time. However, we expect a regular season unlike the last one where we had to reschedule matches and play congested fixtures because the league was halted thrice to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic," said Mwendwa.

Mwendwa urged government to allow league matches to be played at Nyayo National Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani while also calling on clubs to invest in their own stadia to avoid over dependency on government facilities.

National Super League champions FC Talanta and runners-up Vihiga Bullets will join other 15 teams in the topflight league after earning automatic promotion slots.

The aggregate winner in the promotion play-off between Vihiga United and Police FC this weekend will complete the 18-team league. The two teams drew 1-1 in the first leg played at Mumias Complex last Sunday.

According to the new fixtures, champions Tusker start off their season next Sunday against 13-time champions AFC Leopards at Nyayo. Record champions Gor Mahia host KCB next Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Newbies FC Talanta and Vihiga Bullets host moneybags Wazito and Bidco United at Bukhungu and MISC Kasarani respectively also on Saturday.

The aggregate winner between Vihiga United and Police FC will visit Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu stadium on Sunday.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Posta Rangers v Kariobangi Sharks, Thika Stadium

Gor Mahia v KCB, MISC Kasarani 1pm

Vihiga Bullets v Bidco United, Bukhungu Stadium

Bandari v Mathare United, Mbaraki Stadium

Talanta v Wazito, MISC Kasarani

Sofapaka v Nairobi City Stars, Nyayo National Stadium

Sunday

AFC Leopards v Tusker Nyayo National Stadium, 1pm

Ulinzi v Nzoia Sugar ASK Grounds, Nakuru