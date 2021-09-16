AFC Leopards welcome back head coach Aussems

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems is expected back in the country on Friday from Belgium to link up with the team ahead of the new season scheduled to kick-off next weekend.

The 56-year-old tactician, who signed a new two-year deal in July after his initial six-month contract expired, has been on holiday in his native Belgium since August 1, with his assistant Tom Juma taking charge.

Aussems, who has been at the helm of Ingwe since February, announced through his Twitter handle that he will be returning to continue sharpening the team. His departure had raised eyebrows among the club fans over his return.

Financial problems have seen several foreign coaches ask for permission to attend to personal matters, only to extend their stay and eventually fail to come back.

But Juma on Thursday confirmed that he has been in touch with his boss on a daily basis as he continued issuing training programs.

“Aussems has been monitoring the team as he continued giving instructions. We look forward to challenging for the league title after finishing fourth in the 2020/21 season,” said Juma.

Juma said the technical bench has identified a number of players who will feature in Friday's friendly match at Camp Toyoyo against Modern Coast Rangers FC, a Mombasa-based National Super League side.

“All players are back in training apart from Burundian Bienvenue Shaka and seven first team stars who left after their contracts ended- including Collins Shichenje, Clyde Senaji, Elvis Rubia, John Oyemba, Benjamin Ochan, Hansel Ochieng and Harrison Mwendwa,” he added.

Shaka is yet to report to training and it's not clear whether he will return to the club.