AFC Leopards welcome back head coach Aussems

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems looks on during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bandari at the Mbaraki Sports Club on February 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 56-year-old tactician, who signed a new two-year deal in July after his initial six-month contract expired, has been on holiday in his native Belgium since August 1, with his assistant Tom Juma taking charge
  • Juma said the technical bench has identified a number of players who will feature in Friday's friendly match at Camp Toyoyo against Modern Coast Rangers

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems is expected back in the country on Friday from Belgium to link up with the team ahead of the new season scheduled to kick-off next weekend.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.