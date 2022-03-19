Harambee Starlets forward lands pro deal in Korea

Harambee Starlets and Vihiga Queens forward Teresa “Terry” Engesha is set to join South Korean side Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels women's football club.

Hyundai Steel Red Angels play in the WK league, which is the country's top tier league run by the Korean Football Association and the Korea Women's Federation.

The club has won the league nine times consecutively from 2013 to 2021.

"Our most sincere appreciation for the services Engesha has rendered to us during the times we've been together.Once again, all the best Terry!!" read a post on Vihiga Queens Facebook page confirming the move.

In January, Engesha who also turns out for Kenya Women Premier League side Vihiga Queens joined her teammates Jentrix Shikangwa and Cynthia Shilwatso who are currently under United Kingdom-based Lennart, Thomas and Anton (LTA) Agency.

Shikangwa is currently based in Turkey at top tier side Ragumruk Sportif Faaliyetler San on a year long deal while Shilwatso has been in Spain Division One side EDF Logrono since 2020.

Engesha joined Vihiga Queens from Division One side Vihiga Leeds in 2015. She has won three consecutive Women Premier League titles at Vihiga Queens.

She made her senior team debut with Harambee Starlets in 2018 during their Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda.

In the same year, Engesha signed a three-month contract with the Swedish club Dalhem IF alongside compatriots Mary Kinuthia and Christine Nafula.

Engesha had an impressive run in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons emerging as WPL top scorer with 36 and 23 goals respectively.

She was named Player of the Match in Vihiga Queens' 2-0 win over Asfar Morocco during the 2021 Africa Women’s Champions League group stage matches.