Tearful Neymar inspires Brazil into Copa quarters after Peru cruise

Brazil's Neymar gestures during their Copa America 2021 group phase match against Peru at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Mauro Pimentel | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Goals from Alex Sandro, Neymar, Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison gave the holders a ninth straight win and a perfect six points from two games in Group B as Peru dropped to the bottom.
  • There was little between the two sides in the first half but Brazil's greater quality made the difference after the break as talisman Neymar inspired them to an ultimately comfortable victory.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

