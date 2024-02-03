Super Eagles dedicate victory to late Okwaraji

In Abuja

The quarter-final match between Nigeria and Angola was a revival of the spirit of late Samuel Okwaraji, who died in the pitch in 1989’s Super Eagles encounter with Angola in Lagos.

As Nigerians poured into the street to celebrate the 1-0 defeat of Angola on Friday, the Super Eagles acknowledged the victory over Angola was a poignant reminder of the adamant spirit of Nigerian football.

“As we celebrate this triumph, we also honour the memory of late Samuel Okwaraji, who tragically left us while playing against Angola 35 years ago.

“His passion for the game and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Samuel Okwaraji, your legacy lives on,’’ said the Super Eagles in X.

The late Okwaraji, slumped and died while playing for the Super Eagles in a 1989 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Angola in Lagos.

In celebration to their victory against Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, the team wrote on its X handle that the triumph was in memory of the late legend.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu, called on the team to soar higher and claim victory in the semi-final.

“Massive congratulations on securing your spot in the AFCON2023 semi-final!

“What a dominating performance against Angola. Now let's bring that fire to the next round and go all the way to lift the trophy! We are all waiting for you with the trophy.

“I am proud of you. God Bless you,’’ Remi Tinubu, a former senator and wife of President Bola Tinubu said Saturday in Abuja.

Maverick politician and one of the 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who watched the game live in Cote d’Ivoire, said the outing was truly delightful and uplifting.

“It was delightful as I joined other Nigerians to watch Nigeria's National Team, the Super Eagles, live in Abidjan, Ivory Coast Capital, as they cruised to the semi-final of the ongoing AFCON tournament.’’

Senator John Owan Enoh, said: “My dear Nigeria Super Eagles, today I watched you soar. I saw in your game the determination and quest to conquer the continent again.

“There is indeed great jubilation back home, we jubilate as compatriots who believe absolutely in the “can do“ Nigerian spirit.

“Just as President Tinubu told you in the morning via zoom call, he was immensely proud of you, so are the rest of us.

“You have given us cause to rejoice and have very proud Nigerian moments. Keep conquering your opponents. Your due is covered. You can win this cup, you are a galaxy of stars who embody the hopes and aspirations of millions of Nigerians back home.’’

Nigeria’s Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who represented President Tinubu at the crucial encounter, said he was excited with the victory, adding that the Super Eagles had indeed shown that they were unstoppable.

“I feel very happy. Nigeria is a very large country with over 250 million people. It’s a great day for the country. We have now entered the semi-finals. Angola couldn’t stop us. I think we are unstoppable."

He continued: “I paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of the Parliament of Cote d’Ivoire and I promised him that if Cote d’Ivoire should qualify for the finals, Nigeria will defeat Cote d’Ivoire.

“Then, we will leave the trophy here for them to bring it to Nigeria for us,” he said.

Simon Lalong, the Minister of Labour and Employment, who was also part of the federal government delegation to the match said the Super Eagles can go all the way and win the cup.

“I think for us it is a usual thing in Nigeria. When there is this very huge support and determination, Nigerians don’t let Nigeria down.

“Today we have seen it with the very powerful delegation led by the senate president and so we have to support them,” he said.

Lalong urged Nigerians to be hopeful in the administration of President Bola Tinubu, especially in the area of sports development, just the same way they are hopeful that the Super Eagles can win the cup.

He noted that football was also an instrument of peace and unity.

“Football always brings peace. It’s only when you are playing football that you don’t know the difference between who is coming from the South, North West or North Central.

“So, today you can see that all of us are very happy that Nigeria won. Let this be the spirit in Nigeria, so that we will have one united country.

“I am sure there is joy now back home. Everybody is very happy; even the different political parties, this is where they meet together; football. So, this victory is for all Nigerians,” he said.