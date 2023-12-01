Sunday kick-off for inaugural Nyamira Super 8 Cup

The first round of matches in the newly-launched Nyamira Super 8 Football Tournament will be played across various grounds in Nyamira County on Sunday.

The tournament was launched this week by Extreme Sports Limited in conjunction with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Nyamira branch as part of Extreme Sports’ 20-year anniversary celebrations.

The tournament will run until December 24 with a total of 32 clubs from across the county expected, according to FKF Nyamira branch chairman Luthers Mokua who also thanked Extreme Sports Limited for their “timely support.”

“Many teams at the grassroots struggle with playing football due to numerous challenges and this partnership will go a long way in motivating the players” said Mokua.

Extreme Sports CEO Hussein Mohammed, the founder of the annual, Nairobi-based Super 8 League, called upon county governments to invest in grassroots sporting facilities if the country is to realise significant gains in sport.

“Community-based football clubs can only be self-sustaining if the environment is conducive for stakeholders to invest in,” noted Mohammed.

“With the Africa Cup of Nations coming to the region in 2027, there is no better time for the country to build the requisite sustainable infrastructure that generations will benefit from.”

“We must however be extremely careful that we don’t end up with white elephants in the name of ‘international stadia’.”

Extreme Sports has empowered thousands of youth across the country to pursue their aspirations in sports administration.

Through the Super 8 League, more than 20 players have risen from the grassroots to the top level Premier League and national team, Harambee Stars.