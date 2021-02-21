Sterling strikes early as leaders Man City sink Arsenal

Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling celebrates with teammates

Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of their English Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Julian Finney | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Pep Guardiola's side made it 18 successive victories in all competitions thanks to Sterling's second-minute header at the Emirates Stadium
  • Guardiola's men weren't even at their best on their return to north London, but they still had enough in the locker to hand Arsenal a third defeat in their last four league games
  • City regained their momentum at the start of the second half and De Bruyne was just wide with an audacious chip from the edge of the area


London

