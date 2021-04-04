Spurs stumble in top four race

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock (centre) scores their second goal during their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Stu Forster | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Jose Mourinho's side were just five minutes away from moving into fourth place when Willock equalised at St James' Park
  • Even Kane's latest heroics weren't enough for Tottenham though and they now sit in fifth place, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with eight games left
  • After only their second league win in 13 games, FA Cup semi-finalists Southampton are three points above Burnley, who sit seven points ahead of Fulham

London

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.