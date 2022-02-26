Spurs crush sorry Leeds to boost Premier League top-four hopes

Leeds United

 Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during their English Premier League match against Leeds United at Elland Road on February 26, 2022. 

Photo credit: Jon Super | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The visitors, who had lost four of their previous five league matches, were 3-0 up at half-time after goals from Matt Doherty, new recruit Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane.
  • A late strike from Son Heung-min following a pinpoint pass from Kane completed the rout at Elland Road.

Leeds, United Kingdom

