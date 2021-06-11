SportPesa donate kits to grassroot teams in Uasin Gishu

Over 30 grassroots football teams from Uasin Gishu County Friday, benefitted with training and match kits in a program that seeks to improve football talents within the county.

The 32 teams mostly drawn from rural set ups and slum areas within Uasin Gishu received the packages that include; training jerseys, bags among other goodies courtesy of the 'Kits For Africa' program sponsored by betting firm SportPesa.

Speaking at her office in Eldoret after receiving the kits on behalf of the teams, Uasin Gishu County Senator Prof Margaret Kamar lauded the company for supporting young talents saying it will go a long way to keep the youth occupied as well as creating employment.

"I am one person who believes in talent development of our youth. Talent is God-given and unless we exploit it, we can't benefit from it. There is money in sports, we have to tap it because not everybody will be employed," said Prof Kamar.

The senator emphasized on the need to tap other talents within the athletics-rich county.

"The one area that has been developed well is athletics and it's mostly individual efforts because in athletics you can easily train yourself, but generally as far as sports is concerned we haven't really exploited our potential as a county and there is need to improve and support football in this region,” added Prof. Kamar.

The 'Kits for Africa' program was established in 2016 in Kariobangi, Nairobi County but has since spread to several other counties where selected teams benefit from the donations.

"There is a lot of money in sports, players like Denis Oliech, Victor Wanyama and Mcdonald Mariga earned a lot of money through football. We can boost our economy by growing the sports industry so that people can earn money through their talents,” said Lola Okullo, Sportspesa Public Relations manager.