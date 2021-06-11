SportPesa donate kits to grassroot teams in Uasin Gishu

From left: Uasin Gishu Senator Prof Margaret Kamar, SportPesa’s Public Relations Manager Lola Okulo, and Chief Finance Officer Mwirigi Imungi, present a box containing sports kits to Evans Kiprop of Mfalme Football Club during hand over of kits to 32 football teams in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on June 11, 2021. The items were donated by SportPesa.
 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Uasin Gishu County Senator Prof. Margaret Kamar lauded the company for supporting young talents saying it will go a long way to keep the youth occupied as well as creating employment
  • The 'Kits for Africa' program was established in 2016 in Kariobangi, Nairobi County but has since spread to several other counties where selected teams benefit from the donations
  • Among the teams that received the kits include Kenya Women Premier League side Eldoret Falcons, Langas-based Talanta FC, Moi's Bridge Stars and Tum Kass FC

Over 30 grassroots football teams from Uasin Gishu County Friday, benefitted with training and match kits in a program that seeks to improve football talents within the county.

