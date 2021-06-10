Gor, Leopards decry excise tax on betting companies

What you need to know:

  • In his speech at Parliament buildings during the reading of the budget on Thursday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani reintroduced the tax
  • In a strongly-worded joint statement, Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier and his AFC Leopards counterpart Dan Shikanda, said the return of the tax will further drive out current league sponsors BetKing among other betting firms
  • They argued that excise tax is one of the reasons why SportPesa left the Kenyan market in 2018, saying betting firms have cumulatively supported football to a tune of Sh1.6 billion from 2016 to 2020

Kenya's biggest football clubs Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have opposed the reintroduction of 20 percent excise tax in the 2021/22 budget, saying it will negatively affect betting companies supporting local teams and lead to withdrawal of their sponsorship.

