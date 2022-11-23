Song: Ranking does not matter, we are ready for Switzerland

In Doha

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song has said ranking counts for nothing at the World Cup, and that this has been proven with some of the results in Qatar thus far.

“We respect the rankings and know where we are, but no one knows what we are capable of. Everything will be decided on the pitch,” he said on Wednesday evening during a pre-match press conference at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha where the tournament’s main media centre is located.

Cameroon, one of the lower ranked teams in Qatar at position 43, face 15th ranked Switzerland in their opening Group “F” match at Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday from 1pm.

“All the preparations have been done and it as about seeing the results tomorrow. We are at a very good level, we have a good time to prepare and the organisation if very good. There is no doubt in our mind what we are capable of,” said Song, who has featured in four World Cups as a player.

Song refused to be dragged into the issue of his selection saying he had 26 players from which to choose the starting line-up.

“I am the manager of national team. We needed to pick 26 players and I will not change my mind now. I am focusing on the players that I have chosen. I do not want to talk about the captain,” he said.

Cameroon have regular captain Vincent Abubakour in the squad but there has been thought in certain parts of the Cameroonian football fraternity to give the armband to in-form Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.