World Cup dream comes true for Cameroonian attacker Mbeumo

When Cameroon begin their Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup adventure against Switzerland at Al Janoub Stadium today, it will be a dream come true for attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

The Franco-Cameroonian, who switched senior international allegiance to Cameroon this year after representing France at junior levels, said that he has always dreamt of playing for his father’s country.

“I have always dreamt of playing this big competition…I am going to give in everything I can on the pitch to make the Cameroonian people happy,” the 23-year-old Brentford forward, who is on his first international duty with the Indomitable Lions, told reporters in Doha on Tuesday.

The Indomitable Lions — five times African champions — are drawn in Group “G” of the Qatar tournament which also includes record holders and favourites Brazil and Serbia.

Attacker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting admitted that they are in a tough group, but remains optimistic about the qualities of the Cameroonian team.

“We have a tough group in front of us we know that, but we are prepared and focused. We have a lot of quality,” Choupo, who has had a blistering season so far at Bayern Munich, told reporters.

Choupo who came from the bench to score Cameroon’s lone goal in their last friendly against Panama could lead the team’s attack at the World Cup alongside captain Vincent Aboubakar — the highest goal scorer at Africa Cup of Nations nine months ago.

The Bayern Munich forward is aware Cameroon did not perform well in their last two previous appearances, finishing 31 and 32 in 2010 in South Africa and 2014 in Brazil, respectively, but to him that is history.

“That (previous participation) is the past, long time ago. We are not looking too much in the past. We are living in the present and we have got self-belief ,” Choupo said.

Talking about their opponents in the Group “G” opener, Choupo said they have watched some matches of the Swiss team, which he admitted are a strong side.

“They (Switzerland) have a lot of quality but we need to be prepared and focus from the first second. We have a lot of quality and good players too. We will do our best to bring all of these on the pitch and when we do that together, I’m positive we will do well,” he said.

Switzerland on their part come to the World Cup as Euro 2020 quarter-finalist.

Among the players to watch in the Swiss team will be attacker, Breel Embolo of Cameroonian decent.