Simba survive Power Dynamos scare to reach Champs League groups

Johannesburg, South Africa

Tanzanian club Simba endured an anxious spell on Sunday before securing a fourth CAF Champions League group stage appearance in six seasons.

They fell behind after 17 minutes against Zambian visitors Power Dynamos and needed an own goal midway through the second half to draw 1-1 and win the final-round qualifier on away goals.

A rising force in Africa, Simba had come from behind twice in the first leg to force a 2-2 draw in Ndola and were expected to win the return match in Dar es Salaam.

But a brilliant goal from Democratic Republic of Congo-born Andy Boyeli after 17 minutes stunned the crowd in the Indian Ocean city.

Boyeli controlled a pass with his chest, then took advantage of retreating defenders to push forward and unleash a thunderbolt from outside the box that beat goalkeeper Ayoub Lakred.

Power Dynamos, the only Zambian club to win a CAF competition, retained the lead in the second leg and on aggregate for 51 minutes before becoming victims of bad luck.

Simba attacked down the right flank and a cross struck Power defender Kondwani Chiboni and out-of-position goalkeeper Willard Mwanza could not prevent the ball entering the net.

Power Dynamos had to score again to survive, but Simba held firm to join compatriots Young Africans in the 16-club mini-league stage.

Tanzania join Egypt (defending champions Al Ahly and Pyramids) and Tunisia (Esperance and Etoile Sahel) as the three countries who have two qualifiers.

Nouadhibou became the first Mauritanian team to reach the group stage despite being held 1-1 at home by Real Bamako of Mali.

The west African derby was effectively won two weeks ago when Nouadhibou surprisingly triumphed 3-0 in Bamako.

Real looked set for a consolation second-leg win when Cheick Keita scored on 81 minutes, only for the home team to equalise when Moussa Kone conceded a last-minute own goal.

Former champions ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast and two-time runners-up Al Hilal of Sudan won the other two ties with 2-1 home victories after goalless first legs.

Mofosse Karidioula netted twice for ASEC against Libyan side Al Ahly Benghazi while Hilal eliminated Primeiro Agosto of Angola with captain Mohamed Abdelrahman among the goals.