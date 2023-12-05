Shilwatso misses penalty as Harambee Starlets Wafcon's dream end

Kenya's Harambee Starlets' quest to qualify for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations painfully ended on Tuesday after a 1-0 loss away to the The Mares of Botswana at Gaborone National Stadium.

This loss resulted in a 2-1 aggregate victory for Botswana, following a 1-1 scoreline in Nairobi last Wednesday. The Southern African nation have now qualified for their second successive Wafcon set to be held in Morocco.

Harambee Starlets players warm up ahead of the second leg of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Botswana at the National Stadium in Gaborone on December 5, 2023.

The Kenyan girls will only have themselves to blame after missing many scoring chances in the first half as well as a second half penalty as Cynthia Shilwatso saw her spot-kick kept out by Botswana keeper Sedilame Bosija.

Starlets were punished in the 63rd minute when Dithebe Keitumetse scored the opener for Botswana, taking advantage of a defensive error by Ruth Ingotsi, who failed to clear the ball from goalkeeper Lilian Awuor's pass.

The visitors tried to get back in the game but Botswana defended bravely to seal the victory and celebrated wildly at the end of the match as Starlets sunk in despair.

In the first half, the Starlets displayed dominance with a series of attacks, although they were unable to convert them into goals. Mwanahalima Dogo had an opportunity to give the Starlets the lead in the 23rd minute, but her shot was saved by Bosija.

Harambee Starlets winger Elizabeth Wambui (left) vies for the ball with Botswana midfielder Dithebe Keutumtse at The National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana during the second match of their 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifying match on December 5, 2023.

Photo credit: Pool |

in the 25th minute, Dogo had another chance to score with a header, but she missed the target. Botswana created their first chance from a corner kick by Dithebe Keitumetse, but goalkeeper Lilian Awuor made a strong save.

At the other end, Cynthia Shilwatso also had an opportunity to score from a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper, but her shot went directly into the hands of Bosija.