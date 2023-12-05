Shikobe returns to Starlets lineup in do-or-die Botswana clash

Harambee Starlets coach Beldine Odemba has named veteran defender Dorcas Shikobe in the starting line up as Kenya face Botswana in the second leg of their do-or-die Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The match, which kicks off at 4pm on Tuesday at the National stadium in Gaborone, will determine which of the two nations qualify for the continental showpiece.

Odemba has made four changes to the team that started in their 1-1 draw against Botswana in Nairobi last Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Lilian Awuor comes in for Annedy Kundu, while Shikobe will replace Phoebe Oketch in central defence. The other defenders are Vivian Nasaka, Enez Mango, and Ruth Ingotsi, who captained Kenya in the previous rounds in Shikobe's absence.

In the midfield, Sharly Angachi has been brought in to replace Lorna Nyarinda and will partner with Corazoen Aquino, while Mwanahalima Dogo and Elizabeth Wambui will play on the flanks.

Janet Moraa Bundi has been brought in for Marjolene Nekesa and will partner Cynthia Shilwatso up front.

The aggregate winner of the match will qualify for the 2024 Wafcon that will be held in Morocco next year.

Kenya must beat Botswana by any margin or force a scoring draw higher than 1-1 to advance. A 0-0 draw or a win for Botswana will favour the Southern Africans.

Odemba's charges could also sneak through to the Wafcon on penalties should they settle for a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes in Gaborone and win the post-match lotteries like they did in the previous round against Cameroon.

Starting XI: Lilian Awuor (GK), Dorcas Shikobe (C), Ruth Ingotsi, Vivian Nasaka, Enez Mango, Corazone Aquino, Elizabeth Wambui, Mwanahalima Dogo, Sherly Angachi, Janet Moraa Bundi, Cynthia Shilwatso