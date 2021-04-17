Sheffield United relegated from the Premier League after Wolves defeat

Sheffield United's English-born Irish striker David McGoldrick reacts as defeat means they are relagated from the Premier League, after their English Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux stadium on April 17, 2021. Wolves won the game 1-0, Sheffield United are relegated.


Photo credit: Catherine Ivill | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Willian Jose scored the only goal at Molineux to round off a miserable season for the Blades, who return to the Championship after two seasons in the top flight.

London, United Kingdom

