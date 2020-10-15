Security man eyes Nairobi’s NEC position

Should the Football Kenya Federation election go ahead as scheduled on Saturday, Isaac Macharia is optimistic of clinching the National Executive Committee (NEC) Nairobi region seat with 96 delegates cleared to vote.

The former player, who will face off with long serving football administrators Michael Ouma and Tom Alila, expressed his confidence insisting that he stood a better chance of winning.

The 49-year-old security expert, whose main agenda is to bring fans back to the stadiums, said he would work with whoever will be elected President of the football governing body in improving youth structures.

In Saturday’s scheduled polls, incumbent Nick Mwendwa is defending the President’s seat against former Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Omondi Aduda, former AFC Leopards chairman Dan Mule, Herbert Mwachiro and Bonface Osano.

“I am not seeking the NEC position for self-interest. I am a team player, unlike my opponents who have been in football management for many years, but their impact has not been felt. It has been proven that my opponents are using football to further their political ambitions and have nothing to lose,” Macharia pointed out in his manifesto seen by Nation Sport.

The Kangemi United patron said he wants to give back to football at a higher level by talking the driving seat in the agenda of developing the game.

“I want to take things a notch higher after serving from behind the scenes. I want to bring more investment to football,” said Macharia who also promised to lobby his fellow executive members to have the right structures and systems as well as hiring the right people at the national secretariat to meet the federation’s ambitions.

“I am a man of integrity. Many corporates do not trust football officials. But I can say without a shadow of doubt that I can comfortably knock on any door to seek for support to revive the game in Nairobi,” he said.

Macharia, who touted a “clean cut corporate image” said he is keen to work with the Nairobi Metropolitan Service and the National Department of Public Works to ensure that all stalled public sports grounds are completed to required standards.