SDT: FKF free to hold national elections

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa is favourite to retain his seat ahead of Saturday's national elections at the Safari Park, in Nairobi.

This is after Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) chairman John Ohaga on Friday dismissed a petition filed by among others, Sam Nyamweya, Nicholas Musonye and Twaha Mbarak, challenging the validity of the exercise.

"When Fifa ruled that we could not have a normalisation committee, it was the work of the Electoral Board to conduct fresh elections," explained Ohaga.

"If the first to eighth petitioners had interest in vying for national office they should have demonstrated this in the first instance by putting forward their candidature."

"One petitioner (Lordvick Aduda) changed his mind, submitted his candidature and was cleared to contest."

Ohaga also ruled that a protest letter by Sports Registrar Rose Wasike challenging the credibility of these elections was overshadowed by the best interests of the game.

"The Tribunal has been impressed by (FKF Electoral Board chairperson) Kentice Tikolo's submission on how the polls will be conducted. Considering these elections have been nullified on two occasions, it is in the best interests of the sporting fraternity for the exercise to proceed."

Four candidates are keen to unseat Mwendwa. They include his former deputy Chief Executive Officer Herbert Mwachiro, former AFC Leopards chairman Dan Mule, plus Aduda, who until recently served as Gor Mahia Chief Executive Officer, alongside sports journalist Boniface Osano.

"I am ready for the elections and confident of winning," declared Aduda.

"I wish to request the delegates to make a wise decision and choose someone who will serve the game better," added Osano.

"Mwachiro added: "In partnership with the Kenya Footballers Welfare Associaition (KEFWA) and the Kenya Former Footballers Association, I will (if elected) convene a summit of retired football players, referees, coaches and administrators to establish how we can work together to improve the quality of football in Kenya."

Favourite

But Mwendwa, 41, is still considered favourite to triumph, considering his incumbency and influence over majority the voters having worked with them for the past four years.

Besides the president, the 96 delegates, drawn from the 47 Counties, FKF Premier League, National Super League and Women Premier League and Division One clubs, will also elect the National Executive Committee (NEC) members and the Women Representative.

Those elected will serve for a term of four years, with a mandate to develop men and women's football in the country and prepare the various national football teams for international assignments.