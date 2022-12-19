Ruto, Rachel exchange friendly fire in World Cup final banter

President William Ruto and the first family was among the world leaders who were engaged in online banter predicting the result of World Cup final in Qatar which Argentina laboured to win.

This was the third World Cup title for Argentina having bagged the iconic trophy in 1978 and 1986.

Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto pledged their allegiance to the two opposing sides on Twitter.

Ruto declared his support for France, further alluding that they are from the African continent perhaps since majority of their players trace their roots in Africa.

“Supporting the African team in the World Cup finals. Good luck Rachel and kids as you support the other side. Remember to pay the bet!! Either way expecting fine football,” read Ruto's Tweet.

Rachel retorted: “Game on Bill (Ruto) may be the best team win. Vamos Argentina!!!”

Ruto was in Qatar to watch the final alongside other world leaders including France President Emmanuel Macron. However, his Argentina counterpart Alberto Fernandez watched the final from home for fear of being accused of bringing bad luck to the team.

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga was undecided on the team to win the contest though he traditionally supports Brazil which was knocked out of the tournament by Croatia in the quarter-finals stage.

“Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time. Kylian Mbappe is a rising star known for his speed, technical ability, and prolific goal-scoring. France v/s Argentina will be epic. Whom are you rooting for this evening?” tweeted Odinga.

On Thursday, Presidents Macron and Fernandez engaged in banter ahead of the final as both of them vouched for their sides.

"Dear friend @EmmanuelMAcron, I have great affection for you and I wish you the best for the future. Except for Sunday. Argentina is my wonderful country, and it is Latin America! Let's go the light-blue-and-white!" Fernandez wrote in a post online, responding to a cheeky message from Macron, his friend and diplomatic ally.

Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wished both leaders good luck ahead of Sunday’s match.

Macron thanked Lula, adding: "Dear @alferdez, one of us two will have more luck. On Sunday we will know which of the two. With all my friendship... Adelante Les Bleus!"