Qatar envoy hosts viewing party for World Cup final in Nairobi

The Movenpick Hotel was turned into a spectacular viewing party for the 2022 Fifa World Cup on Sunday courtesy of the Qatar Embassy in Nairobi.

The final, pitting Argentina against France, also coincided with the Qatar National Day celebrations which were attended by the country's envoy to Kenya Jabor Al Dosari and Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Defence Aden Duale - who cut a cake at the venue to mark the occasion.

In his speech, Al Dosari said: "The major achievements by the State of Qatar in the political, diplomatic, economic, sports, health, educational and other fields reflect the cohesion between the wise leadership and the loyal people, and paint a bright picture of the future of the State of Qatar."

"This year's celebration also acquires special importance as it coincides with the end of the State of Qatar's hosting of the Fifa World Cup “Qatar 2022”. The two events constitute an opportunity to highlight the unity and culture of the people of Qatar. The visitors have learned about the bright aspects of the history, culture, traditions and pride of the State of Qatar in its Arabic and

Islamic values."

Invite-only viewing

The final match of the competition, which was held at Lusail Stadium in Doha, some 2,076 miles away from the Kenyan capital, but the ambiance in Nairobi was akin to that taking place in the Qatari capital.

The Qatari communities were joined by some guests for an invite-only viewing of the game.

Among the guests in Nairobi was Garissa Governor Nadhif Jama, Kamukunji Member of Parliament Yussuf Hassan, Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris among others.

The crowd, of about 200 guests, was divided between France and Argentina, but Lionel Messi's Alibiceleste triumphed at the end after defeating Les Blues 4-2 on post-match penalties following a pulsating 120 minutes of football which saw the game end 3-3.

Kylian Mbappe struck a hat-trick while Messi bagged a brace in the contest that was rightfully settled on penalties, with France scoring two through Mbappe and Kolo Muani as Kingsley Coman and Tchouameni missed while Argentina were perfect through Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel.

"The Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, has demonstrated the civilised identity of the State of Qatar, in addition to its economic, security and administrative capabilities and its clear achievements in all fields," Al Dosari added.

"We are grateful for the support and praise from our friends from all parts of the world who provided support through their experience and the participation of workers, especially our Kenyan friends who provided the workers, security personnel and volunteers who contributed to this great event, as well as through messages of praise and expressions of encouragement and support from the government of His Excellency President Dr. William Samoei Ruto, and we affirm that this experience is an investment in the good of humanity, and belongs to all."

Al Dosari further said that the Qatar World Cup represented an occasion that "brought together people, united feelings, and confirmed that the world can unite to face major challenges that threaten all humanity."