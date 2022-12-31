Ruto, national leaders pay glowing tribute to icon Pele, but Sonko begs to differ

When Pele visited Kenya in 1976, the Daily Nation’s front page featured the late Brazilian football legend’s photograph as he paid a courtesy call to the Minister of Housing and Social Services, Taaitta Toweett.

This was after the Kenya Football Federation snubbed him, causing a diplomatic embarrassment to the country.

Pele was prime news in life, as he is now in death. He made an impression in Kenya, the eastern Africa region and continent-wide where Heads of State, governments and prominent personalities have united in grief to mourn a person who Africans identified with in football because of his skills and skin colour.

But not former Nairobi City County Governor Mike Sonko.

Sonko, is always the exception, never shy to go against the grain. The death of Pele is not a big deal to him. Not because it doesn't matter but because foreigners don't mourn prominent Kenyan sports personalities, he argues.

I will not mourn the former Brazilian international player Pele who died jana coz when our Kenyan former international soccer players like Joe Kadenge died hakuna watu from other countries walituma rambi rambi zao. pic.twitter.com/1ovZ1tSUgx — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) December 30, 2022

“I will not mourn the former Brazilian international player Pele who died jana coz when our Kenyan former international soccer players like Joe Kadenge died, hakuna watu from other countries walituma rambi rambi,” tweeted the former governor.

Icon of sporting excellence

His was an isolated personal view, not shared by many, including President William Ruto whose tweets on the fallen star attracted good traction.

“Pele made millions of young boys in the Global South to dream,” tweeted the President.

“His profile as a global icon of sporting excellence and high athletic achievement was an inspirational model which encouraged young men to transcend their limitations and defy all economic, social, cultural and political barriers.

“His legacy extends beyond the soccer pitch, the goals he scored and all his other exploits beyond soccer itself where his charisma and talent made wonderful things possible to authentic global leadership of a unique, talismanic kind,” said the President whose administration has already announced a football development road mapping including bidding to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Pele made millions of young boys in the Global South to dream. pic.twitter.com/bLIFZ3Pepy — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 29, 2022

In a tribute to the legend on behalf of all Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari said: “May he rest in peace. He led a good life and made a huge contribution to the development of global football in particular and world sport in general.”

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, one of the most knowledgeable football fans in Kenya, said Pele, who died last Thursday aged 82, was an icon.

“What a loss for humanity. Pele was a great and charismatic personality who changed football forever,” tweeted Odinga.

“He deserves credit for the entertaining matches we've come to expect.

“In many ways, he was the best and a pioneer. He'll be dearly missed. Pele, Rest in Peace.”

Tanzania President also tweeted her tribute in Kiswahili: “Nimepokea kwa masikitiko taarifa za kifo cha mwanasoka wa Karne kutoka Brazil Edson Arantes do Nascimento “Pele”. Mchango wake katika soka Duniani utakumbukwa daima. Pole kwa Rais wa Brazil @jairbolsonaro, familia na mashabiki wote wa soka. Mungu amweke mahali pema peponi, Amina.” (I have received with sadness the news of the death of the Footballer of the Century from Brazil Edson Arantes do Nascimento. Pelé. His contribution to football in the world will always be remembered. Sorry to the President of Brazil @jairbolsonaro, family and all soccer fans. May God rest his soul in eternal peace, Amen.”

Chief Cabinet Secretary and AFC Leopards Patron Musalia Mudavadi described Pele as “an inspirational figure.”

“Pele was a phenomenon that shaped football for generations and will continue to inspire generations to come.

“Pele is the only player to have won three World Cups and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players to have ever kicked a ball,” Mudavadi posted.

Even scholars have not been left behind.

“RIP @pele — the greatest African soccer player ever,” tweeted, Makau Mutua, a Kenyan professor at the SUNY Buffalo School of Law, New York.

"What a human, What a Talent, What a Soul.. Immense, Special, Incredible! Simply the BEST. You, more than any other sports personality in history epitomized the power of sports to unite, to heal, to defeat racial and class prejudice. Rest, Forever Legend," said Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

“A Football Hero has fallen! When referring to @Pele the adjective "excellent" is not overused," said National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula. “When @Pele was on the field, the spectators always had high expectations. He cherished life, sport, and all things related to it. Rest in Peace Pele."