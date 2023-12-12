Ruto, Gachagua in attendance as Homa Bay, Busia win Talanta Hela titles
What you need to know:
- The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had indicated that 30 outstanding players from each category will remain in Nairobi after the tournament.
Homa Bay and Busia counties were crowned the boys’ and girls’ winners of the inaugural Talanta Hela Under-19 Inter-County Football Tournament that concluded at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday.
Homa Bay thumped Kisumu County 4-2 in the boys' final, while Busia edged-out Kisumu 3-1 in the girls' final.
The finals were a culmination of the tournament that started at the grassroots level in all the 47 counties.
President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife Dorcas, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi are among the dignitaries who joined hundreds of Kenyans in cheering the finalists.
"Our conscious and intentional move to identify and nurture sports at the grassroots will ensure that our country builds a rich, diverse and high-performance pool of talents that we can monetise. This, in the long-run will create more jobs, boost earnings and drive our growth," President Ruto posted on Social Media platform, X, after the event.
Other dignitaries included Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba, Governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu), Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum and FKF president Nick Mwendwa.
The tournament, organised by the Ministry of Sports, aims to identify and nurture football talents in the country.
Homa Bay and Busia received Sh5 million each for their deserved victories.
Vihiga County and Homa Bay finished third in boys’ and girls’ categories, respectively.
Homa Bay were deserved winners in the boys final as they dominated the exchange and probed Kisumu’s defence several times in the match.
They would have killed the match off in the first-half had they capitalised on their numerous clear cut chances.
To reach the boys final, Homa Bay dispatched Nakuru County 3-1 in an entertaining semi-final, while Kisumu beat Vihiga 4-3 on post-match penalties after a goalless draw in regular time in the other semi-final.
In the girls' category, Kisumu made it to the final by thumping Uasin Gishu 4-0, while Busia thrashed Homa Bay 5-0.
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had indicated that 30 outstanding players from each category will remain in Nairobi after the tournament.
The players will join a one-week camp and undergo special training to enhance and sharpen their skills.
Scouted youngsters will be helped to join their professional clubs in and outside the country.