Ruto, Gachagua in attendance as Homa Bay, Busia win Talanta Hela titles

Homa Bay and Busia counties were crowned the boys’ and girls’ winners of the inaugural Talanta Hela Under-19 Inter-County Football Tournament that concluded at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Homa Bay thumped Kisumu County 4-2 in the boys' final, while Busia edged-out Kisumu 3-1 in the girls' final.

President William Ruto (partly hidden) watches as Busia County players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Talanta Hela Girls Under 19 final match against Kisumu County on December 12, 2023 at Nyayo National Stadium. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The finals were a culmination of the tournament that started at the grassroots level in all the 47 counties.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife Dorcas, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi are among the dignitaries who joined hundreds of Kenyans in cheering the finalists.

"Our conscious and intentional move to identify and nurture sports at the grassroots will ensure that our country builds a rich, diverse and high-performance pool of talents that we can monetise. This, in the long-run will create more jobs, boost earnings and drive our growth," President Ruto posted on Social Media platform, X, after the event.

Other dignitaries included Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba, Governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu), Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum and FKF president Nick Mwendwa.

Busia County players celebrate their win against Kisumu County during the Talanta Hela Girls Under 19 final on December 12, 2023 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The tournament, organised by the Ministry of Sports, aims to identify and nurture football talents in the country.

Homa Bay and Busia received Sh5 million each for their deserved victories.

Vihiga County and Homa Bay finished third in boys’ and girls’ categories, respectively.

Homa Bay were deserved winners in the boys final as they dominated the exchange and probed Kisumu’s defence several times in the match.

They would have killed the match off in the first-half had they capitalised on their numerous clear cut chances.

To reach the boys final, Homa Bay dispatched Nakuru County 3-1 in an entertaining semi-final, while Kisumu beat Vihiga 4-3 on post-match penalties after a goalless draw in regular time in the other semi-final.

Kisumu County's Joseph Midega (right) tackles Homa Bay County's Cecil Miller during their Talanta Hela Boys Under 19 final at Nyayo National Stadium on December 12, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

In the girls' category, Kisumu made it to the final by thumping Uasin Gishu 4-0, while Busia thrashed Homa Bay 5-0.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had indicated that 30 outstanding players from each category will remain in Nairobi after the tournament.

IT IS HOME! Congratulations to the indomitable GENOWA Boys for the grit and determination and a wonderful well deserved win 🏆! #EndlessPotential#TalantaHelaTrophyFinals pic.twitter.com/YRXTlENT6d — Gladys Wanga, CBS (@gladyswanga) December 12, 2023

The players will join a one-week camp and undergo special training to enhance and sharpen their skills.