Ronaldo nets dream double on Man Utd return

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring their second goal during their English Premier League match against Newcastle at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on September 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ronaldo now has 120 United goals to his name, but scored his first since leaving for Real Madrid 12 years ago to take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men top of the Premier League table
  • United were made to work harder than expected for the three points, but were able to rely on Ronaldo's predatory instincts to strike twice either side of Javier Manquillo's well-worked equaliser
  • Bruno Fernandes then sealed a day where Portuguese stars shone with a stunning long-range effort 10 minutes from time before Jesse Lingard rounded off the scoring in stoppage time

London

