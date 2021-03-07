Rangers win Scottish Premiership for first time in 10 years

Rangers' English manager Steven Gerrard gestures on the touchline during their Uefa Europa League Round of 32, 2nd leg match against Royal Antwerp at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on February 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Russell Cheyne | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Steven Gerrard's men have stormed to the title without losing a game to end Celtic's strangehold of a record-equalling nine consecutive Scottish league titles.

Glasgow

