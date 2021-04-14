PSG and Chelsea wait to discover Champions League semis opponents

From left: Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Presnel Kimpembe, Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian midfielder Leandro Paredes, Paris Saint-Germain's Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Paris Saint-Germain's German midfielder Julian Draxler celebrate at the end of their Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg match against FC Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on April 13, 2021.    

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • There will be no seventh European Cup for Bayern, whose only remaining objective this season is to secure a ninth straight Bundesliga title, before the increasingly likely departure of coach Hansi Flick.

  • Chelsea are through to the semi-finals for the first time since 2014 after edging FC Porto 2-1 on aggregate.

    Thomas Tuchel's team were in control of the tie after winning 2-0 in Seville last week, and they held out in the return also played in the Spanish city despite losing 1-0 on the night to a superb stoppage-time overhead kick by the Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi.

  • Jurgen Klopp's side must overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit when they welcome Zinedine Zidane's in-form Real to an empty Anfield on Wednesday.

Paris, France

