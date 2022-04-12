President Uhuru Kenyatta to open Ulinzi Sports Complex

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Ulinzi Stars will Wednesday start life at their new home - Ulinzi Sports Complex at Lang'ata Barracks in Nairobi.

A senior Kenya Defence Force (KDF) official Tuesday confirmed to Nation Sport that President Uhuru Kenya will Wednesday commission the facility.

“The Commander-in-Chief (President Uhuru Kenyatta) will commission the Ulinzi Sports Complex at 9am. The rest of the details you will get during the launch,” said the senior KDF official who requested to remain anonymous.

He confirmed that Ulinzi will face off with defending champions Tusker at the ground in an exhibition match.

President Kenyatta commissioned the construction of the facility on October 28, 2020 and it was envisioned that it will be ready for use in a year’s time.

While the cost of the construction was not revealed, it was announced that the facility will be home to a 7500 capacity football stadium, with an eight-lane athletics track, two training grounds, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, indoor arena, swimming pool, hockey and rugby grounds and parking spaces.

Kenya Women’s Premier League Ulinzi Starlets and Kenya Basketball Federation side Ulinzi Warriors are some of the teams within the KDF that will benefit from the construction of the facility. The launch of Ulinzi Sports Complex will be taking place at a time when Ulinzi are struggling in the FKF-PL.

The four time winners are 14th on the log with 27 points from 23 matches.

They have not won in their last five matches and head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has linked the poor performance to their blunt attack.

“It has been a tough season for us. Scoring has been our main problem because you find that in a match, we create so many chances but we don't score. It is something we will keep working on. We won't give up," Nyangweso on Saturday after their barren draw with Nairobi City Stars at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

Previously, Ulinzi were hosting their home matches at Afraha Sports Stadium in Nakuru. They were forced to relocate to Kericho Green Stadium after Nakuru County Government closed Afraha Stadium for construction.

Ulinzi will become the first FKF-PL side to have their own stadium.

For Ulinzi Warriors, the launch of the facility will be taking place when they are preparing to defend their KBF men’s title. The soldiers will clash with Kenya Ports Authority in Mombasa in the first two matches of the best-of-five, which start this weekend in Mombasa.

Ulinzi will host the remaining three matches in Nairobi.

The launch of the Ulinzi Sports Complex will be happening about three weeks after President Kenyatta commissioned the Jamhuri Sports Complex in Nairobi.

The Jamhuri Sports Complex is located along the Ngong road and was constructed at a tune of Sh 609 million.It is home to three football pitches, rugby pitch, 1.7 kilometres running track and 3.7km murram track.