Premier League returns with fans for new season

Manchester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez vies with Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (right) vies with Leicester City's Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi during their English FA Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium in London on August 7, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Newly-promoted Brentford open the 2021/2022 season at home to Arsenal in front of a first full house at the Bees new 17,500 capacity stadium, which opened last year
  • Despite the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, the Premier League has told fans to expect spot-checks to prove they have been fully vaccinated or provide evidence of a negative test
  • Manchester United have also spent over £100 million on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane as they aim to end an eight-year wait to win the title

London

