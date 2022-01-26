Posta Rangers wipe the floor with Gor Mahia

Crispinus Onyango

Posta Rangers' Crispinus Onyango (left) celebrates his goal with Brian Marita during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Gor Mahia at the Thika Sub County Stadium on January 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The mailmen pitched tent in K'Ogalo's half with Otieno, Vincent Wasambo and Jackson Dwang' missing a couple opportunities to add to the scoreline.
  • Gor's substitutions made no impact as Posta comfortably saw off the contest to collect maximum points.

Record Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia missed the chance to go second on the table after a 3-0 loss to Posta Rangers in a mid-week tie at the Thika Sub County Stadium on Wednesday.

