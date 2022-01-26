Posta Rangers wipe the floor with Gor Mahia

Record Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia missed the chance to go second on the table after a 3-0 loss to Posta Rangers in a mid-week tie at the Thika Sub County Stadium on Wednesday.

Victory would have seen K'Ogalo cut Kakamega Homeobyz's lead at the top of the table to three points.

Former Gor Mahia forward Timothy Otieno bagged a brace in the seventh and 37th minutes, while Chrispinus Onyango was also on the mark for the mailmen in the 32nd minute.

Otieno has now bagged five goals since joining Rangers. This was Gor's third loss this season and they remain in fifth place on the log with 27 points from 16 matches.

On the other hand, the win pushed coach Stanley Okumbi's charges to sixth position on 25 points from 15 matches.

K'Ogalo has not won in the past three matches since beating FC Talanta 2-0 early this month.

Posta Rangers striker Timothy Otieno (right) celebrates his goal with Jackson Dwang during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Gor Mahia at Thika Sub County Stadium on January 26, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

With the club currently grappling with financial challenges, the performance on the pitch laid bare the lack of morale as they were easily put to the sword by a determined Posta side.

In the seventh minute of the contest, Shakava was dispossessed by Brian Marita at the heart of the defence and Rangers leading goal scorer with eight goals, then found an unmarked Otieno, who placed the ball in the far corner as Gor custodian Gad Mathews just watched.

Rangers then dictated proceedings and missed a couple of clear cut chances before Onyango shot from close range to make it 2-0 in the 32nd minute.

Posta Rangers' Brian Marita (left) is tackled by Gor Mahia's Fred Nkata during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County Stadium on January 26, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Rangers showed more hunger for goals and were rewarded as Otieno raced past Dennis Ng'ang'a on the left and released a ferocious shot for the third goal of the game.

Gor's only meaningful chance in the first 45 minutes came towards the end of the half when Austin Odhiambo and Samuel Onyango combined well, but the former saw his shot saved by Rangers goalkeeper Kelvin Opiyo.

Gor coach Mark Harrison withdrew the ineffective trio of Austin Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa and George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo for Jules Ulimwengu, Boniface Omondi and John Macharia at halftime.

In the second half, Rangers picked up from where they had left off and continued to dictate proceedings in the contest.

The mailmen pitched tent in K'Ogalo's half with Otieno, Vincent Wasambo and Jackson Dwang' missing a couple opportunities to add to the scoreline.

Gor's substitutions made no impact as Posta comfortably saw off the contest to collect maximum points.

"I'm happy because we played well and Gor were lucky because had we converted our chances, it would have been goals galore today. We bounced back from the loss to KCB and the fighting mentality in my team is good," said Posta coach Stanley Okumbi.