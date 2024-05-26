Police, Leopards semi-final clash called off due to crowd trouble

The second semi-final of the Mozzart Bet Cup between Kenya Police and AFC Leopards at Police Sacco Stadium was on Sunday aborted in the second half due to crowd trouble.

Police were leading 1-0 courtesy of Tito Okello’s seventh-minute header when centre referee Brookes Onyango brought the match to a halt in the 62nd minute after assistant referee Simon Kuria was hit by a projectile by a suspected Leopards fan.

Things were made worse after a section of fans breached the barrier between them and the pitch.

Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda criticised the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for allowing the match to be held at the Police’s turf, saying it can’t host a high-risk match.

Shikanda said FKF turned down their request to have the match played at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu was turned down by the federation and vowed not to have the match replayed at the same venue.

Centre referee Brookes Onyango (right) with his assistant Simon Kuria after stopping the Mozart Cup semi-final match between AFC Leopards and Kenya Police at Police Sacco Stadium on May 26, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“It will be very unfair (if FKF awards Police a win in the match) because we were on top of our opponent since the second half started,” said an angry Shikanda. “We want the match replayed in a proper stadium with the proper organisation for us to get a proper team to play in the continental.”

Part of the FKF rules states that “if a match cannot start or cannot be played in full, or remaining match time shall be played and/or concluded on the next day, without prejudice to any possible disciplinary measures.”

Shall fix a new date

“In case a match is abandoned, and the Organising Committee decides a continuation of play, the match shall recommence with the same score at the minute at which play was interrupted. For the avoidance of doubt, the Organising Committee may decide a full replay of the match that was abandoned. If the match cannot be rescheduled the next day, the Organising Committee shall fix a new date.”

By the time of going to press, FKF had not issued a decision on the match. But sources at the federation told Nation Sport that the match is likely to resume behind closed doors at the same venue today at 10am.

Earlier at the same venue, KCB progressed to the final after defeating 2018 champions Kariobangi Sharks 4-2 in post-match penalties after they battled to a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Security personnel try to calm fans during the Mozart Cup semi-final match between AFC Leopards and Kenya Police at Police Sacco Stadium on May 26, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Apart from pocketing Sh2 million, the winner of the Mozzart Bet Cup also represents the country in next season's Caf Confederation Cup. Both Police and KCB are eying their maiden appearance in the continental club football tournament.

Saved two penalties

Goalkeeper Faruk Shikalo was the hero for KCB after he saved two penalties.

Striker Derrick Otanga had put KCB ahead in the 76th minute, but Fortune Omoto equalised for Sharks two minutes later.

With the two sides still tied 1-1 at the end of an additional 30 minutes, the match was decided in penalties.

Otanga, Henry Onyango, Danson Chetambe, and Brian Ochieng were on target for KCB, while Sharks’ two goals were scored by Kevinluke Otiala and Fredrick Alushula.

Stanley Wilson and Geoffrey Onyango were denied by goalkeeper Shikalo. KCB’s coach Bernard Mwalala is hoping to lift the Mozzart Bet Cup for the second time after guiding Bandari to victory in 2019 where they defeated Sharks 3-1 in the final.

“We played very well but there are areas we must improve on ahead of the finals. It feels really good to again be in the finals,” said Mwalala.

Holders Kakamega Homeboyz were bundled out by KCB by a solitary goal in the quarterfinals.