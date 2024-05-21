Leopards step up preps ahead of Cup semis

AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha has predicted a tough battle when they face Kenya Police in the Mozzart Bet Cup semi-final on Sunday in Nairobi.

But the Czech tactician, who has no injury concerns in his squad, has remained optimistic that his charges will put up a sterling performance and win the trophy.

“I’m pleased with the spirit and motivation of my players and I’m confident they will produce good results on Sunday. Millions of Ingwe supporters will be looking forward to us to make them proud, and we can’t afford to fail them,” said Trucha.

“I’m not sure of the match venue, but Dandora Stadium is too small for matches involving AFC Leopards. Whenever we play there, the stadium can only accommodate slightly over 4,000 fans, denying some number of Ingwe supporters an opportunity to attend,” said Trucha.

Leopards qualified for the semis after beating minnows Compel FC 3-1 in the last eight, while Police sailed through following a 4-0 over Sofapaka.

Police coach Salim Babu is confident that his team will proceed to the final, adding that despite posting mixed results in their recent fixtures, the squad has not lost focus on the Mozzart Bet Cup trophy.

“My players have something to offer on Sunday,” said Babu, who is also the Kenya Under-19 national team head coach.

Leopards are fighting to return to the continental scene after a six-year hiatus. Leopards' last participation in the Ca Confederation Cup was in 2018 when they were eliminated at the preliminary stage by Fosa Junior of Madagascar.

After a 1-1 draw at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County, Ingwe exited the competition on the away goals rule after settling for a goalless draw away in the return leg in the City of Mahajanga, Madagascar.