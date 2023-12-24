Pitso Mosimane: Part of my family settled in Kenya

South Africa’s iconic coach Pitso Mosimane, known as much for his trophy haul as his tactical nous, made a surprise revelation: he has family in Kenya.

Mosimane, who conquered Africa with Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly, has always been vocal about being a proud South African.

But in a recent interview, he revealed a hidden chapter in his family history that stretches across the Limpopo River and into the heart of East Africa.

The former Bafana Bafana coach stated that it was during the apartheid era that some of his family members, alongside thousands, fled the country into exile in different countries, including Kenya.

They wanted to avoid getting arrested and risk harassment due to their political activities. Some became refugees and fought to end apartheid.

Following the dismantling of apartheid, many began to return home, but according to Mosimane, his brother decided to stay in Kenya and started a family.

“We have other friends, so it's two families together, we always travel together,” said Mosimane in an interview on Timeslive’s SportsLive woth BBK.

“The last time we went to Zanzibar: what a beautiful place in East Africa in Tanzania. I love Africa and I miss Africa.

“I suggested that we (family) go to Kenya because it is a beautiful county and by the way, I have a family in Kenya because one of my brothers, my father's brothers, during the time of apartheid, they moved, you know the story where people go away to exile and he never came back, he stayed there.”

Mosimane, who won three CAF Champions League titles, added: “So, he married and so that’s the clan, the Mosimane clan, it is unbelievable, so I said (to my family) maybe while in Nairobi (for a holiday) I can find a way to see them. But they (family) outvoted me (on the holiday destination).

“There was a package, nearly the same as Kenya because we wanted to go to Kenya but I was outvoted.”