Even the blind know he is good, Guardiola praises Haaland

Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring the opening goal during their Uefa Champions League, Last-16 second leg match against Sevilla FC at the Signal Iduna stadium in Dortmund, western Germany on March 9, 2021.


Photo credit: Ina Fassbender | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 20-year-old Norwegian is the talk of Europe after scoring 33 goals in 32 games this season, while becoming the youngest player to reach 20 career goals in the Champions League
  • City boss Guardiola has a chance to take a closer look when Dortmund visit the Etihad Stadium for the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday
  • The runaway Premier League leaders will need a new forward next season after announcing their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero is set to leave at the end of this term

Manchester

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. 'Even the blind know he is good'

  2. Write off Real Madrid at your own peril, warns Zidane

  3. Kenyan shooters narrowly miss out on Tokyo Olympics

  4. Athletics legend Saisi set to be laid to rest

  5. Morris stars as Clippers thrash Lakers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.