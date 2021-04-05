Haaland big threat to City's quadruple hopes

Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring the opening goal during their Uefa Champions League, Last-16 second leg match against Sevilla FC at the Signal Iduna stadium in Dortmund, western Germany on March 9, 2021.


Photo credit: Ina Fassbender | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • City have failed to get beyond the last eight in Guardiola's previous four seasons since taking charge in Manchester
  • Haaland's record of 49 goals in 50 games for Dortmund has shot him to the top of City's wish list to replace Aguero
  • The Norwegian's record in the Champions League is even more impressive, becoming the fastest player ever to 20 goals in just 14 appearances in Europe's premier club competition

Manchester

