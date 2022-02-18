Isaac Juma burial

Mourners at the burial of football fan Isaac Juma at Ebuyenjere village in Kakamega County on February 12, 2022.

| Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Football

Prime

Outpouring of emotion, support at super fan Isaac Juma’s last dance

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Top football fan was hacked to death on January 26 in his ancestral home, allegedly over a land tussle
  • ‘A section of Juma’s colleagues performed rituals to make the deceased arrive safely in land of the ancestors, but according to the local elders many Wanga customs rites were ignored at the burial’

Local football fans and dignitaries who gathered at Ebuyenjere village in Mumias East, Kakamega County, last weekend to witness the interment of renowned football fan Isaac Juma are still confused following what they saw.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.