Outpouring of emotion, support at super fan Isaac Juma’s last dance

Local football fans and dignitaries who gathered at Ebuyenjere village in Mumias East, Kakamega County, last weekend to witness the interment of renowned football fan Isaac Juma are still confused following what they saw.

For those who never had the chance to attend the ceremony for the ever jovial and passionate football supporter who also never missed key athletics, rugby and volleyball events locally, it was one to be remembered.

Football fans mourn the late Isaac Juma during his funeral service at Buyenjere village, Mumias East in Kakamega County on February 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

With all the tents decorated in the national flag at the function, organisers, in conjunction with Francis Liboyi’s Kenya Football Fans Association (Kefofa), put up the colourful event in the most luxurious way, especially for a common person like Juma, who was best known for his unique way of cheering his favourite teams during matches or the politicians he supported.

Juma, who passionately supporting AFC Leopards, Harambee Stars and, lately, Kakamega Homeboyz, was hacked to death on January 26 in his ancestral home, allegedly over a land tussle.

Machete-wielding gang

Also nicknamed “Ingwe” meaning a leopard in Luhya dialect, Juma lived, ate and breathed football. He was attacked by machete-wielding gang with his teenage son escaping death by a whisker.

Mourners at the burial of football fan Isaac Juma at Ebuyenjere village in Kakamega County on February 12, 2022. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

The man Kenyans had celebrated as the leading football fan lay sprawled on the ground in a pool of blood as the attackers fled into the dark.

Two suspects are in police custody after they were linked to the death, as more assailants are still being sought.

Mourners arrived from as far as Uganda and Tanzania, some holding pictures of the deceased as they walked around the vicinity to bid farewell to the most highly recognized sports fanatic, as his dear wives Christine Indimuli, 49, and Faridah Muhoma, 40, were comforted and consoled throughout.

It was all the rage on social media as the lavish funeral was aired live on a local TV station before Juma was laid to rest a 4pm in an expensive mahogany coffin.

Father Martin Ng'ang'a Chibole of Catholic Diocese of Kakamega blessing Isaac Juma's body during the burial service at Ebuyenjere village Mumias West in Kakamega County. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

A funeral budget for an ordinary could have been Sh250,000, but Juma’s bill was slightly over Sh1 million.

Cows were slaughtered, cooked and served to the mourners.

There were also drinks available to visitors who were entertained by top artists including Ineah Mukaisi of Isukuti and upcoming musicians Ken Khwesa “Shitsulenje”.

Several celebrities and politicians with expensive cars were also seen in the compound of the late Juma who was a true example of a real fan and supporter of football. Over 5,000 fans turned up, a section of them fully kitted to give their fallen colleague a hero’s send-off.

From Butere Funeral Home, the body of the ardent fan had to be taken to Mumias Sports Complex for public viewing amid song and dance. It was followed by an exhibition match in his honour before the burial with one of his children displaying what left many perplexed.

A mourner at the burial of Harambee Stars fan Isaac Juma at Ebuyenjere village in Kakamega County on February 12, 2022. Photo credit: . Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Ingwe fans donned their traditional blue-stripped attire, while their K’Ogalo arch-rivals, led by Jared Otieno Obonyo, commonly known as Jaro Soja, wearing their trademark green and white attire, some carrying wooden guns that were used in a gun salute exercise.

Soja led the group as they chanted Jowi! Jowi! meaning ‘a hero has fallen’ in Luo dialect, bringing the ceremony to a stand still.

The renowned fan later recalled the numerous foreign trips they travelled with Juma and the passion he had for the national team that included not greeting or coming close to women on the eve and on the day of the match.

The weekend ceremony began with mourners assembling for the last respect service with the holly mass presented over by Gabriel Oduori of St. Bedas’s Catholic Church Parish Bukaya, drawing the attention of Oparanya, Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda.

Among other personalities included Members of Parliament and several aspiring candidates for the 2022 political seats.

Gor Mahia FC fan Jaro Soja at the burial of Isaac Juma at Ebuyenjere village in Kakamega County on February 12, 202 Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Also in attendance was Fernandes Barasa, who was one of the most sighted in the funeral, as he had pledged to educate Juma’s two children sitting their KCPE exam this year.

A section of Juma’s colleagues performed rituals to make the deceased arrive safely into the land of the ancestors, but according to the local elders many Wanga customs rites were ignored.

An elder Emman Olachi said according to their customs, Juma was supposed to have been buried at night because he was murdered. He also said families implicated in the murder were supposed to be evicted and their houses torched immediately.

Juma gave his all for AFC Leopards and the national team Harambee Stars.

He was diligent supporter who when a goal was scored, could make an electric lap around the pitch before rolling on the ground several times in appreciation, while waving to the ecstatic fans.

He painted his bare-chested body and covered his hair with colours of his favourite teams, became a centre of attraction to thousands of fans and dignitaries for over three decades.

His football theatrics endeared him to fans, politicians and advertisers. He branded himself with Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards colours, images of a few products were inscribed on his chest, a brand that soon became his trademark in multi-million football industry.

According to the funeral committee chairman, Zebio Kwengu, fans would have contributed more money towards the funeral had the Kakamega County Government not pledged to settle most of the expenses of the estimated Sh2 million budget.