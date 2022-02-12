Top Harambee Stars fan Juma laid to rest

Football fans mourn the late Isaac Juma during his funeral service at Buyenjere village, Mumias East in Kakamega County on February 12, 2022.


Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • As expected, Juma was given a befitting send-off with his fellow fans managing the colourful event
  • Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said Juma brought fame to the country and his government will ensure his children get proper education
  • Among the top fans who attend the burial included Jared Otieno Obonyo popularly known as Jaro Soja, who arrived in style


Politicians and sports enthusiasts Saturday converged on Buyenjere village in Mumias East for the funeral of top football fan Isaac Juma.

