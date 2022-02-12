Top Harambee Stars fan Juma laid to rest

Politicians and sports enthusiasts Saturday converged on Buyenjere village in Mumias East for the funeral of top football fan Isaac Juma.

As expected, Juma was given a befitting send-off with his fellow fans managing the colourful event.

They came in different groups, painted in different colours to honour their fallen colleague who passionately supported AFC Leopards and the national football team Harambee Stars.

Kakamega County government, who played a key role in the funeral arrangements, promised to clear school fees for three of Juma's children who are in secondary school. Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said Juma brought fame to the country and his government will ensure his children get proper education.

He said his government will help in relocating Juma's family after his children requested to be moved from the home where their father was killed.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (seated centre) at the burial of Harambee Stars fan Isaac Juma at Ebuyenjere village in on February 12, 2022. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Juma's son Brian, 18, blamed officers for taking long to arrest the suspects.

Among the top fans who attend the burial included Jared Otieno Obonyo popularly known as Jaro Soja, who arrived in style. He urged police to arrest all suspects behind the murder of Juma.

One suspect has since been arrested after preliminary investigations linked him to the death. Juma was murdered by a machete-wielding gang with his teenage son escaping death by a whisker.