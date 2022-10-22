Optimism over Namwamba’s stand on Kenya’s football crisis

The football fraternity in the country has welcomed Sports Cabinet Secretary nominee Ababu Namwamba’s pledge to directly engage with Fifa as soon as he is appointed to the position.

The former Budalang’i legislator appearing for vetting before Parliament’s Committee on Appointments on Friday said his first phone call if his nomination is approved, would be to Fifa President Gianni Infantino for the suspension on Kenyan football to be lifted.

“I support Namwamba on this because getting the Fifa suspension lifted is a priority. But there is need for him to get views from everybody before going to Fifa. Those claiming they want to advise him will only get him into the murky waters with their interest at heart,” said veteran football administrator Lordvick Aduda.

The former Gor Mahia CEO lauded Namwamba for making clear his action plans.

He said through direct negotiations with Fifa, Namwamba will get a deeper understanding of the circumstances that led to the suspension of Kenya and what needs to be done according to the law for it to be lifted.

Former Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye blasted those who think the CS should go through them before engaging Fifa saying they were selfish and did not care about Kenyan football.

“The Minister is not new on these issues. He must have been briefed by the outgoing CS and followed the whole story.

They should let Namwamba do his work to solve the impasse,” said Musonye.

Journalist and activist Milton Nyakundi said Namwamba was heading in the right direction but warned him against bringing on board embattled President of the disbanded FKF, Nick Mwendwa.

“The situation is not as easy because the people who were in the disbanded federation led by Mwendwa do not want to let go and are hell-bent on returning to football."

“They won't allow the government to restore sanity without conditions. It is the right thing to do,” said Nyakundi.

“I will support the government in ensuring that strict adherence to Kenyan laws is upheld at all times throughout that engagement process,” he added.

Kenya Premier League Clubs Caucus chairman Ray Oruo said Namwamba was showing wisdom and should first pursue getting Kenya back in the Fifa family then deal with its internal problems.

“We have our local politics and I differ with those who feel he should consult us. Namwamba has a background of this problem and I believe he knows what should be done by following the law. What is important is lifting the ban before the World Cup kicks off,” said Oruo, who is also the Gor Mahia Chief Executive Officer.

Oruo also clarified that clubs had only set tentative dates of between November 12-November 20 for the league to begin, and they would only play if the Fifa ban was lifted.

The federation was disbanded by the Sports CS on November 11 last year.

Kenya was subsequently suspended by Fifa on February 24 over government interference.



