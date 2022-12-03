Pay discrepancies here are just astounding - Doha Notebook Day 13

Ooredoo rides on World Cup but their rates are robbery!

******

Many companies here in Qatar are cashing in on the popularity of the World Cup to run promotions for their products. Leading Doha-based telecom company Ooredoo has a promo, “watch the World Cup with Ooredoo One”. The promo offers free installation of the internet with speeds of up to 500Mbps. That is not enough. Potential users are enticed with a 25 per cent price cut for the first four months of use. But the bundles are eaten as fast as the money a Kenyan man sends as bus fare to a lass he fancies. Yours truly bought from Ooredoo a bundles package of 20GB for QR200 (Sh6,737) in November. Two weeks later only 5GB are remaining!

Pay discrepancies here are just astounding

******

The Qataris are proud of themselves and they exhibit this in a very direct way. This is our country, and we will do what we want, seems to be their stand. Take the example of their wage policy. A foreigner doing the same job as a Qatari and employed under the same job level will earn a significantly lower salary. Take the example of an office secretary job. A foreigner will take home at the end of the month a basic package of QR4,000 (Sh134,743). In comparison, a Qatari will be paid QR25,000 (Sh842,145). And we have not spoken about other benefits that the Qatari will enjoy such as housing allowance, pension scheme contribution etc that a foreigner can only see on "viusasa".

World Cup fans without tickets can now enter Qatar

******